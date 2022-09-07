EAU CLAIRE — When the Pablo Center at the Confluence announced its season 5 lineup in June there were two debuting series coming to the venue; Broadway and Legends. Each series is bringing well-known Broadway shows and touring artists to Eau Claire.
The Legends Series kicks off this weekend with an award winning country musician whose career spans over 25 years.
“We have the new Legends Series that we’ve added, which launches our series this year with Leann Rimes,” Pablo Center Executive Director Jason Jon Anderson said.
Rimes is an international multi-platinum selling singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter who has sold more than 48 million units globally, winning a number of awards for her music including two Grammys. One of which she won at the age of 14, making her the youngest solo artist to take home the music award.
Having released over 40 singles over the course of her career, Rime’s ballad “How Do I Live” holds the record as Billboard’s Hot 100 all-time number one hit by a female artist and continues to rank number 4 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs. 15 of her multi-genre singles are top 10 hits, including “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” which went number one in 11 countries.
Her debut album “Blue” was released in 1996 and to celebrate the milestone of 25 years as a recording artist, and new upcoming music, Rimes is traveling around the country on her “the story…so far” tour, which is coming to the Pablo Center on Sunday.
“I’m having the biggest celebration to mark 25 years of creating and releasing music, and you’re all invited,” she wrote on Instagram.
Fans can expect to hear some of Rime’s classic hits and new music from her new, upcoming album, “god’s work,” which drops on Sept. 16.
“It’s a storyteller’s show that will be more intimate than ever and I can’t wait to play new music for you!” Rimes wrote.
Opening for Rimes is local singer and songwriter Jerrika Mighelle. Mighelle, formerly of sister folk trio QuinnElizabeth, released her first solo album “Like the Sea” in January of 2017.
With the album described as “a weighty and atmospheric gem, rife with raw emotions and existential longing,” she traveled the region for over a year entertaining audiences with her haunting vocals and charming stage presence.
Mighelle’s music has been featured on radio stations across the region including Eau Claire’s Converge Radio, and NPR’s Simply Folk. Her latest album, “Brightest Star” was released in February 2021 and is available to stream on all music platforms.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in Pablo Center’s RCU Theatre. There are some seats still available, which can be purchased on pablocenter.org or by calling 715-832-ARTS (2787).