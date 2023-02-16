ENTER-MUS-LIZZO-SNOWPLOW-LA

In this file photo, Lizzo arrives for the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Grammy winner Lizzo triumphed in being the first big, Black woman to be on the cover of Vogue's October cover.

 Los Angeles Times/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the newly named MnDOT snowplows cleared a connection between Grammy-winning singer and rapper Lizzo and a class of Osseo sixth-graders.

On Sunday, Lizzo posted a video reacting to the news that one of the names to win this year's plow-naming contest was "Blizzo," in tribute to her.