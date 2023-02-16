In this file photo, Lizzo arrives for the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Grammy winner Lizzo triumphed in being the first big, Black woman to be on the cover of Vogue's October cover.
MINNEAPOLIS — One of the newly named MnDOT snowplows cleared a connection between Grammy-winning singer and rapper Lizzo and a class of Osseo sixth-graders.
On Sunday, Lizzo posted a video reacting to the news that one of the names to win this year's plow-naming contest was "Blizzo," in tribute to her.
"Of all the awards I have received, this by far is the highest honor," said the artist born Melissa Jefferson in a video posted to Twitter — just a week after winning a Grammy for Record of the Year with her song, "About Damn Time."
"To know that there is a snowplow named Blizzo that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt. Or freeze," Lizzo, a one-time Twin Cities resident, said in the video. "Anyway, I want to shout out Osseo Middle school. Thank you so much for nominating moi as the recipient of this esteemed honor!"
Ann Mack's sixth-grade class at Osseo Middle School submitted "Blizzo" to the naming contest, after tossing around other plays on the names of musicians with Minnesota ties, like "Plow Dylan," according to a statement on the school district's website.
The students were promised a class party if "Blizzo" was chosen for a snowplow, after the name made it to become one of 60 finalists in the contest. "Blizzo" was the second-most-popular name this year with 14,935 votes.
"Thank you so much for supporting me, no matter where I go in my career," Lizzo said in her video. "I love you, Twin Cities. Stay freezing!"