EAU CLAIRE — Area artists based out of Artisan Forge Studios have been featured in a book about the comprehensive history of Wisconsin art, “A Creative Place: The History of Wisconsin Art.”
“A Creative Place,” co-authored by Thomas Lidtke and Annemarie Sawkins in December 2021, describes the 13,000-year history of art in Wisconsin — from the Indigenous Mississippi culture, through seven major periods, to the late 20th century. “A Creative Place” marks the first attempt in 85 years to do such a thing.
The seven major periods outlined in the book are titled, “Native Presence,” “Encounters and Settlement” (1634-1870), “The Great Cultural Expansion” (1870-1918), “Transitioning from European Ideals to America’s Regional Interests” (1918-1945), “Wisconsin’s Mid-Century” (1945-1965), “The Coming of Age of Visual Arts” (1965-1980) and “The Last Decades of the 20th Century” (1980-2000).
The book contains more than 400 photos and recognizes the work of more than 500 Wisconsin artists.
Bilhenry Walker, Stephen Fischer, John Balsley, Bruce Niemi, Evelyn Patricia Terry and Barbara Manger are six of those artists. Walker, Fischer and Balsley currently have work on display in the Artisan Forge Sculpture Park, 1106 Mondovi Rd. Neimi, Terry and Manger currently have work on display in Bilhenry Gallery, which is also featured in the book, located in Artisan Forge.
Walker has worked full-time creating art since 1968, originally building wall sculptures that involved light applications. He built his first monumental sculpture in 1992. His work has been exhibited in major cities in Wisconsin, Rhode Island, Florida, Colorado, Illinois and Iowa.
Walker moved to Eau Claire in 2016, and has been creating art in the Chippewa Valley ever since.
“I make art that is an attempt to not copy nature in any respect,” Walker said in a phone interview. “It’s not objective. It’s art that I devised out of my brain, out of my mind. It is about itself. It’s not about anything outside of itself. In other words, it’s not related to an object of any sort. I work with shapes, I work with relationships of shapes that are interesting and engaging, hopefully.
“I love it,” he added.
“I love what I learn from art. I love the growth process. I love exploring different mediums and concepts. I love show-and-tell, to be able to make something and show it. There are a lot of things involved in art making that I like, in which I’ve come to like.”
Walker said “A Creative Place” is a very important book for Wisconsin. No other state has produced anything like it, he said, and the work should serve as a model for other states to use. He noted that Wisconsin is known for producing great art, and this book serves to bring light to that fact like never before.
According to Walker, many books on art history tend to gloss over Indigenous artwork. “A Creative Place” examines Indigenous pieces going back to Wisconsin’s ancient times.
“It is a herculean endeavor that these two writers have undertaken, and they’ve taken a perspective that isn’t normally found in an art book,” Walker explained. “(Art books) never go back to the Indigenous cultures. (They) skip to the ancient art of France, of Germany, of Spain, of China, but they typically overlook their own ancient cultures.”
In addition to highlighting the extensive history of art in Wisconsin, Walker said the book also sheds some much deserved light on local artists and Artisan Forge Studios, the “hidden art gem” of the Chippewa Valley.
Walker said it was satisfying seeing his work featured in such an important book. As an artist, he explained, “you never get enough credit.” He said credit is an important factor in an artist’s success. “A Creative Place” recognizes the hard work and passion of hundreds of artists who face the same challenges.
The book also showcases the fact that Artisan Forge houses heavy-hitting artists from around the country — artists who show their work nationally and internationally.
At a cost of $95, Walker said “A Creative Place” is “a serious book for serious people,” including art lovers, educators and collectors. The Artisan Forge Gallery is now taking orders for this benchmark in Wisconsin art history. A copy of the book can be viewed at the gallery.
Artisan Forge Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The gallery is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Specific studio hours may vary. To view work from Walker’s gallery, schedule an appointment via bilhenry1@gmail.com.