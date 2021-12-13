EAU CLAIRE — The holidays are a time for making new memories with those we love. But they’re also a time for sharing memories of love and merriment, like gifts exchanged in the light of the Christmas tree.
Local artist and author Susan Phelps Pearson has held onto that sentiment for over two decades. Now, she has breathed new life into the Christmas memories that she holds dearest in her new book, “Christmas on Homedale Road.”
“Christmas on Homedale Road” shares with readers the stories of Pearson’s childhood Christmases during the 1940’s.
Through her words and illustrations, Pearson recalls searching for the perfect tree, giving and receiving gifts, the excitement of Christmas morning and the special gifts that have stuck with her over the years in her book.
“It’s a ‘thank you’ to my parents, who gave us such a wonderful childhood,” Pearson said in a phone interview. “They taught my sister, brother and I so many wonderful ways to live.”
Pearson, who is currently based on the border between Eau Claire and Altoona, said she originally began working on “Christmas on Homedale Road” around 21 years ago, but she wasn’t originally able to do the kind of illustrations she wanted to do, causing her to put a pause on the project. When her husband gifted her an iPad, that all changed. Pearson learned to draw virtually, allowing her more versatility and flexibility in her illustration process.
In no time, Pearson had 50 drawings prepared for her book. Her husband edited her work and her son did interior graphic design. “Christmas on Homedale Road” was officially released near the end of November.
It was “absolutely” a family effort, Pearson confirmed.
Pearson said, ultimately, she hopes that readers are able to feel the love, joy and fun she and her family had during those early holidays.
“I hope (the readers) will remember that there is a tremendous amount of love and happiness in this world, that families love one-another and enjoy one-another, and that the world is not as fearful and hateful as it seems,” Pearson said.
“I would hope that they would have memories of the same kind of things that happened to them in their childhood, or that they would read the book to their grandchildren or children and talk about the things they see and read about in the book,” she added. “I just hope that it will be something that people will enjoy at any age.”
“Christmas at Homedale Road” is available to purchase on Pearson’s website, suzartsite.com.
Pearson will host a book talk today at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. “Christmas on Homedale Road” will be available for purchase there. Admission is free, and the museum encourages all interested parties to pre-register at cvmuseum.com or by calling (715) 834-7871.