EAU CLAIRE — Suzie Xiong has always wanted to be a writer, but when it came time for her to choose a career path, she chose something different.
Born and raised in Eau Claire, she is the daughter of first-generation immigrants from Laos. Knowing she wasn’t going to leave the only place she’s ever known, she pursued a degree in marketing and put writing on hold. Many years later, she started writing again and is sharing her first book with the goal of helping her community.
“Loose Change: Picking up the Pieces” is a book of poetry and prose Xiong published under her pen name, S.Z. Putnam (she also writes under the pen name E.Z. Putnam), this spring with Red or Green Books out of Albuquerque, N.M. The words in the book are her personal reflections about dealing with addiction within her family.
According to the book description, it is “a look into the harsh reality of addiction and the emotional damage that occurred when addiction took over her life.”
“This (the book) is what I was filled with at that time,” Xiong said, "which was going through and dealing with substance abuse within my family, and coming to the realization that I didn’t know that was what was going on.”
Her marriage was suffering and she could not understand where the loss of connection was stemming from, until addiction revealed itself.
“It was so hidden from me… I was just consumed with ‘How do I find myself again?’ ‘How do I fix myself, before trying to fix somebody else?’” Xiong said.
It was through poetry, a new writing form for her, that she started to see patterns in her own personal thinking. At the same time, she ran into a publisher who told her to write about whatever she wanted, and all she could write about were her emotions surrounding the situation. That’s how “Loose Change: Picking up the Pieces” came to be, and Xiong said she hopes it can help others with healing from trauma in the community.
The book features dark poetry and prose that is mental health-related, but it’s also about love and hope, and not giving up on yourself or your family.
Award winning poet Shaun Fitz Patrick wrote of the many emotions the book takes readers through: “This book is a juggernaut of heartbreak, unrequited love and introspective soul searching. ‘Loose Change’ is an unflinching examination of turmoil in the inner human landscape.”
Xiong says it’s rare to hear about addiction from the perspective of the people around the addict as opposed to the addict themselves.
“For me, it’s about the other side of addiction. I find that addiction tends to not just take the person, it takes their family as well,” Xiong said.
Her hope is that readers know they aren’t alone and that there are resources out there. They can save themselves and not let addiction take over.
Helping heal
One of the goals of writing this book for Xiong was to help others begin to heal from their trauma.
“It’s kind of trying to give back to the community and finding ways to make it better for my kids,” she said. “Mental health, I feel, is really important. So, that’s where my book comes into play.”
Xiong wants people to find themselves through reading the book. She’s had many readers reach out to her saying they’ve been touched by the book, recognizing their own emotional cycles in their lives, or their own addiction. The author says it’s powerful to hear that about her work.
“It’s about bringing the humanity back, and saying that addiction is something that takes people and it’s something that takes families, and there’s definitely things that we can do to heal people and families,” she said. “There’s no shame in asking for help.”
“Loose Change: Picking up the Pieces,” which was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize by its publisher, is available now locally at Dotters Books, 1602 Hogeboom Ave. It can also be purchased online via the authors website, szputnampenspens.com. For the latest on all of the author’s writings, follow her on Facebook and Instagram, @esszputnam.