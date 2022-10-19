EAU CLAIRE — Suzie Xiong has always wanted to be a writer, but when it came time for her to choose a career path, she chose something different.

Born and raised in Eau Claire, she is the daughter of first-generation immigrants from Laos. Knowing she wasn’t going to leave the only place she’s ever known, she pursued a degree in marketing and put writing on hold. Many years later, she started writing again and is sharing her first book with the goal of helping her community.