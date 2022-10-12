Local author Nathan Anderson published his first novel, “Jak and the Scarlet Thread,” in 2011. Now, 11 years later, he has published its long overdue sequel “Jak and the Impossible Son,” the second book of a fantasy series which takes readers through the entire Bible.
Book one covers the first nine chapters of Genesis, while book two covers chapters 10 through 50.
The books follow a 12-year-old boy named Jak whose grandmother died in his arms. Shortly after, he finds a book that belonged to her and is brought back in time to a hill with two trees; one brings life, the other death. Someone eats off of the death tree, unleashing evil into the world. Jak’s mission throughout the books is to destroy evil and death, bringing back paradise.
“The whole goal is to introduce people to scripture and how God has worked throughout scripture in order to bring back paradise; to bring us life through Christ,” Anderson said.
The power needed to complete the mission lies in Jak’s grandmother’s book, and in order to give it that power, Jak needs to follow the Scarlet Thread to find the people on decks of cards he is given.
Book two picks up where book one leaves off and one of the cards, The Impossible Son, has been stolen. The new sequel follows Jak as he tries to find it, and is very much based on the stories found in Genesis.
“The whole story of Jak weaves throughout the stories of scripture. And so, the story is about Jak, however, the things that God works through in the Bible are crucial to his mission of destroying death,” Anderson said.
Long overdue
Anderson, who grew up in Altoona, never thought of becoming a writer. The idea for this series came to him while he was at Bethel Seminary in 1999. He was a youth pastor in the Minneapolis area at the time until graduating in 2003 with a Master of Theological Studies.
He wanted to teach the Bible to people in a way that would capture their attention, so he decided to do it through stories, through Jak. He published “Jak and the Scarlet Thread,” and Anderson says it did really well, so he immediately wanted to start writing the sequel.
But, shortly after publishing book one, the slow-growing cancer he had been previously diagnosed with gotten bad, leaving Anderson unable to continue writing. Life kept getting in the way, but he started poking away at book two, and just within the last year he was able to “buckle down” and complete “Jak and the Impossible Son,” which was released on Sept. 15.
Anderson says the point of scripture is to show that those who come to God and turn away from sin can have life and live forever.
“That’s why this story is rooted in scripture. It’s the only place it could be rooted in,” he said.
Anderson, who is a chaplain at a hospital, says he talks to many people who own and read the Bible, but many of them don’t really understand it. His purpose in writing this story is to draw people to scripture and teach it to them through a novel series.
“Kind of like the perfect old Proverb, I’m trying to throw some salt in the oats,” he said. “People are hungry for scripture, hungry to understand it. I hope (the book) will help people have a clear understanding of who God is and who we are, and what the whole point of scripture is.”
Book release
Anderson will be having an official Chippewa Valley book release event from 5-6 p.m. on Sunday at Valleybrook Church, 412 S Barstow St., in Eau Claire. The event will feature a book reading, an original song called “The Blessing” and interviews with the author, editor and illustrators. It is free and open to the public of all ages.
Both “Jak and the Impossible Son” and “Jak and the Scarlet Thread,” are available now in paperback, hardcover and Kindle versions on Amazon. To learn more about Nathan and his writing, visit nathanjanderson.com.