EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire resident Krista Schnabel was born 1938 — the same year the Czechoslovakian territory of Sudetenland was occupied by the Nazis. Sudetenland, which borders Germany and was home to many German citizens prior to and during World War II, is at the heart of Schnabel’s early childhood and move to America.
Now, over eight decades later, Schnabel will release her debut memoir about that time of her life — which has been in the works since her sophomore year of high school — at Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Road, this Saturday. Schnabel will sign copies of her book from 1 to 4 p.m., and she will do a reading from one of her chapters at 2:30 p.m.
“Anything for Frances” is a story of family, village life, love, loss and fresh starts. Schnabel is the daughter of an American mother, Frances, and German father, Joe.
Love and war
As a young woman, Frances, an Illinois native, traveled to Vienna, Austria, to visit her aunt Barbara. While there, a local farming village held a festival to celebrate the birthday of their patron saint. Joe — who drove a bus for a living between his hometown of German Plze in Czechoslovakia and nearby cities and villages — offered Frances and Barbara a ride to the festivities.
After seating Barbara in a single seat, Joe placed Frances in the co-pilot chair, holding her attention for the entire drive and throughout the rest of the day. By that night, Joe proposed marriage to the young American.
Though she initially declined and returned to the United States, Joe and Frances kept in contact via letters. Joe continued inviting her to return and marry him. After five years of correspondence, Frances finally returned to Vienna to visit her aunt; only this time, she brought with her all the personal items she might want, should she choose to stay.
And she did stay. Frances and Joe dated for a year before finally marrying on July 7, 1937. Krista Leberl was born the next year. After her first marriage, she became Krista Smasal. At the age of 64, Krista remarried and became Krista Schnabel.
In her memoir, Schnabel describes her early childhood in a Sudetenland village under the shadow of war, interwoven with immigration stories from family members who traveled between Germany and the United States over three generations.
Schnabel, her parents and her young sister were forced to leave their home in Sudetenland in 1946 following the Potsdam Agreement. The Potsdam Agreement was a deal made between the Allied Powers of WWII. Amongst other edicts, it was decreed in this agreement that all non-Czech residents of the Sudetenland territory must leave.
Coming to America
Schnabel, her mother and her 3-year-old sister arrived in Illinois in October of 1946. Their father was not able to immigrate to the U.S. until October, 1948.
By that point, Schnabel and her young sister were English-speaking Americans. Her sister didn’t know a word of German, nor did she remember much of her father, who didn’t know a word of English.
“We could’ve told my sister any man getting off that train in Chicago was her dad, and she’d have thought, ‘Well, I guess he is,’ ” Schnabel said while sitting at her dining room table. “I’m sure that happened to a lot of young people in America.”
Schnabel and her family adjusted quickly to American life, though, Schnabel said. She added that her mother’s family offered a great support system, and her “brilliant” mother, who taught herself perfect German in her 20s, was an excellent English teacher.
“It’s not like we were on our own when we came over here,” Schnabel explained. “If anybody had to come over to America the way we did, they’d be thrilled, because we were cared for. We definitely were.”
A spark of inspiration
During Schnabel’s sophomore year of high school in Niles, Illinois, her English teacher gave her class an assignment:
“Write your life story to date, and then add what you’d like to happen in your future.”
Schnabel went to work writing down what she remembered from her early childhood. Her mother verified what she could, and added specific dates, names and other details.
Schnabel said she received a good grade on that assignment. This was the beginning of “Anything for Frances.”
“It started with that assignment because I was closer to all the facts at the time and I had a verifier who lived it with me, my mom,” Schnabel said between sips of coffee. “What better source could you have? And she really took it seriously. She was such an intellectual person. If she was going to do something, it was going to be done the best and the right way.”
In a way, Schnabel said, her mother wrote this book — she just held the pen.
“She is the one who I want to honor by this book, and what she all achieved and what she all went through,” Schnabel said of her mother.
Around 20 years after that assignment, Schnabel moved to Eau Claire with her husband and children. She started at UW-Eau Claire at the age of 31, where she eventually attended school alongside her two eldest daughters. She received a degree in speech communication.
The takeaway
By the end of Schnabel’s book writing process, she concluded that everything eventually works together to bring forth a good outcome, despite the hardships a person might face in life. And she hopes “Anything for Frances” might help readers come to the same conclusion.
“I want people to turn to God when they have a problem, because in every situation in that book, I don’t know how God managed it, but He sent saviors,” she explained. “He sent angels, saints, guardian angels — I don’t know what you want to call them, but we were snatched out of horrible harm’s way so many times and, as I think back on all those instances in the book, I’m just amazed how everything worked together for amazing good endings for everybody.”
And, at the very least, Schnabel said she hopes this book will honor her parents, who did so much for her throughout her life.
“Anything for Frances” will be available for purchase at Saturday’s event. It can also be preordered at vanessafeils.com.