Many kids experience playing youth sports growing up. Not only are sports fun for kids to participate in but doing so can teach them valuable life lessons. A new book by Chippewa Falls author and public library director Joe Niese aims to highlight some of those lessons.
The book, titled “Gridiron Grit,” is a short chapter book that tells the story of the main character Cameron Carter and his experience playing football at his middle school.
The back cover summary reads: “What looked to be a football season to remember for Cameron quickly turns to disaster. Set to take over as quarterback for the pass-happy Northwood Middle School Lumberjacks, things change just days before the first practice when internet sensation Trish joins the team. Cameron goes from starting quarterback to back-up—and nearly ends up quitting. With some inspiration from his father, Cameron finds joy in his newfound role — but not without some bumps and bruises along the way. Will his commitment pay off?”
Read the story of how Cameron steps up for the team, despite feeling like he was put on the back burner when a new quarterback takes the reins.
“It’s really about sports and overcoming adversity,” Niese, who wrote the book under the pen name J.N. Kelly, said.
While Niese got into writing about 15 years ago, writing this book was a new process for him. He has written adult sports biographies in the past, but this book serves as his first work of fiction.
“It was definitely different than my previous books, but it was a lot of fun and kind of a test for me as a writer. It was definitely an enjoyable book to write,” he said. “It’s (writing fiction) a lot more vulnerable. It’s your ideas rather than digging up resources.”
The book took Niese six weeks to write. He drew some inspiration out of books that he read when he was a kid, with some modernized aspects to it.
“It’s the type of book that I was devouring from 8 to 12 years old,” he said.
Niese himself played sports in his youth and early adulthood and learned many personal life lessons through that time. He says the book is meant to share some of those messages with kids who read it.
“I can’t emphasize how much sports teaches life lessons,” he said. “This is just one of those books where things don’t go as you hope, and it would be easy to just quit. Quitting is always the best option. Good things come sometimes to those who stick with things and see it out.”
“Gridiron Grit” is one of four books in the “In the Clutch” series from publisher Jolly Fish Press. The other three books are “Envy On The Ice” by Todd Kortemeier, “Keeper Courage” by Michelle L. Brown and “The Slugger’s Shadow” by Bob Temple.
The series' official release date is Sept. 1. They will be available through big book vendors like Amazon or Barnes and Noble and directly through the publisher online at jollyfishpress.com.
“Gridiron Grit” can be ordered individually through Niese’s website, joeniese.com. There will soon be copies available for purchase at local businesses in the Chippewa Valley, mainly Volume One’s Local Store in Eau Claire.