"Gridiron Grit" is one of four books in the upcoming "In the Clutch" books series. The book as well as three others also centered around youth sports will officially be released Sept. 1.

Many kids experience playing youth sports growing up. Not only are sports fun for kids to participate in but doing so can teach them valuable life lessons. A new book by Chippewa Falls author and public library director Joe Niese aims to highlight some of those lessons.

The book, titled “Gridiron Grit,” is a short chapter book that tells the story of the main character Cameron Carter and his experience playing football at his middle school.