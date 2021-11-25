MENOMONIE — About 15 years ago, Kenton Whitman had a burning desire to be more adventurous and an idea that was just crazy enough to get him there.
During a particularly harsh Wisconsin winter, just outside Menomonie, Whitman had one goal: Catch a turkey with his bare hands, then release it.
He spent a year preparing and getting into tip-top shape — wrangling baby cows, playing paintball with his wife and learning about wilderness survival. What he got from the experience far-exceeded his expectations.
In Whitman’s self-published memoir, “Chasing Turkey’s: A Lesson in Life’s Wisdom, One Wild Turkey Chase at a Time,” the nature guru, survivalist and advocate talks about the lessons learned during his quest.
“Culminating in a series of turkey chases set in one of the most brutal winters in Wisconsin’s history,” the back of the memoir reads, “Kenton lopes through farmers’ fields, forests, and ravines, only to find that the turkeys have led him to something more profound than his original goal — a new understanding of life’s meaning, of humans’ connection with nature, and of the importance of chasing after our dreams, however improbable they may be.”
Whitman said during a phone interview that he hopes readers will have two key takeaways after reading his book.
“One, is that people will maybe think about that strange, crazy dream that they’ve been tucking away somewhere, hidden and afraid to tell people about, and that people might consider going for it,” Whitman said. “We’re here just once, and if we have these things that maybe could change our life or change other people’s lives or bring us great joy, then maybe it’s worth trying.
“It is OK to fail, too,” he continued. “And that’s something that I feel like our culture doesn’t always tell us. There’s a lot of failure — a lot of failure — in this book. Hopefully people can see that and take failure more lightly.”
Secondly, Whitman said he hopes people will feel inspired to connect with nature. In order to catch a turkey, Whitman knew he had to learn as much as he could about the animal. In doing so, he gained a new respect for what many might consider to be a “dumb bird.”
Ultimately, Whitman said he did catch a turkey — just not in the way he had originally planned.
“In the end, when I figured out that I was not going to catch a turkey using those parameters, I decided to do it another way,” Whitman explained. “And so, in the back of the book, there’s actually a link to a video of my turkey catch.”
“Chasing Turkey’s” was written the year after Whitman’s turkey chase, but it was finally self-published earlier this year, around 14 years later. Whitman said sales have been pretty good, and he’s looking forward to releasing another book sometime early next year.
“We’re not getting rich off of it, but it’s been fun to spread the story,” Whitman said. “It is inspiration. Hopefully, you’re going to get a good laugh, but also, that it’s going to encourage you to take that hidden dream that you have inside and to go for it.”
Whitman is a former nature columnist for the Dunn County News. Today, he and his wife, Rebecca Whitman, run a YouTube channel together. Their videos aim to educate the public on wilderness survival, encourage people to step away from modern technology and get in touch with their “ancestral selves,” and promote respect for the nature around us.
Copies of “Chasing Turkeys” can be purchased at amazon.com.