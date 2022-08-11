EAU CLAIRE — When Eau Claire based band Through The Kitchen Hole formed in 2018, they mostly played covers. But, they had gotten some studio time and wanted to have some original music, so they wrote a song.
That song kicked off the process of creating the band’s debut album, which was released Aug. 5. They’ve been working on it for four years between going to school and other things going on. TTKH guitar player and founding member Zach Menter says at times it was a bit disorganized, but it came together in the end.
“At the beginning, it was just as many of us as we could would get together and try to throw some ideas out there musically and lyrically and try to put something together,” Menter said.
What the band members put together is a nine track rock album of all original music titled “Snake Eyes.”
The album is a journey through humankind’s fate with death in several settings. It begins with an instrumental track called “Exordium,” which leads listeners through scenarios of how different people deal with their fate in death and what that means for humanity. The album ends with “Sands of Time,” which discusses the death of a loved one.
In between are six songs also surrounding the theme of death in some capacity including “Deep,” “Cathedral,” “Goldilox,” “No Surprise,” “Eternity,” “Snake Eyes” and “Memento Mori.”
For example, “Goldilox” describes a serial murderess going after the men that did her wrong, while “No Surprise” goes through the plan and execution of Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassination, the trigger for World War I and the death of 40 million people.
“Our bass player Kate wrote most of the lyrics and they’re all kind of about different ways of dying, or ways of dealing with death, so it’s kind of interesting,” Menter said.
TTKH drummer Braedon Laundrie says “Snake Eyes” was influenced by bands all the members listen to and enjoy, but also each member have their own musical influences. Collectively, TTKH is influenced by bands like Avenged Sevenfold and Muse.
“Surprisingly, Kate said that one of her big influences is Eminem,” Laundrie said. “She kind of took what she heard there and tried to put it in some of our songs with the rhythm or rhyming scheme.”
The band hopes the album gives listeners a sense of who they are as a band and show the culmination of their hard work over the last few years.
“I think a big reason we wanted to do an album is because the first thing we wanted to put out is this big piece of work,” Landrie said.
“We don’t want to be just like everyone else putting out shorter things. We want to have a really big project that shows who we are as a band.”
That big project is “Snake Eyes,” which is available to stream now on all major music platforms and YouTube. The album can be purchased through Bandcamp at ttkhband.bandcamp.com.
About TTKH
TTKH is a rock band based in Eau Claire. It is currently comprised of five members; Abby Moszer, Braedon Laundrie, Katherine Seeger, Toby Moszer and Zach Menter.
The band formed in early 2018 as a cover band, but has added their own original music to their repertoire. After releasing an original track alongside covers of four of their favorite songs in the summer of 2018, they have followed up with “Snake Eyes.”
TTKH performs at venues across the Chippewa Valley such as Jake’s Supper Club and Pioneer Grill. They also competed in the 2018 ROCKONSIN garage band contest in Milwaukee and the Bitter Jester Music Festival in 2019.
For more information on TTKH visit their website at ttkhband.com
For the latest updates follow the band on social media @ttkhband.