EAU CLAIRE — When Eau Claire based band Through The Kitchen Hole formed in 2018, they mostly played covers. But, they had gotten some studio time and wanted to have some original music, so they wrote a song.

That song kicked off the process of creating the band’s debut album, which was released Aug. 5. They’ve been working on it for four years between going to school and other things going on. TTKH guitar player and founding member Zach Menter says at times it was a bit disorganized, but it came together in the end.