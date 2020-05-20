The 2020 Chippewa Valley Book Festival has been canceled.
The "very difficult decision" was announced in a news release from festival co-chairs Trish Cummins and Judy Dekan, which also says:
"In light of the global pandemic, and due to probable social distancing restrictions, along with weighing countless scenarios and alternatives, including the uncertainty of holding any large gatherings this fall, we felt canceling was the most responsible and prudent course of action."
The release further states: "We greatly appreciate our community’s support over our 20-year existence and are confident that our 2021 festival will be a grand celebration of coming together as a community around the written word -- more than ever before."
Further content on the Book Festival and related posts can be found at facebook.com/cvbookfest or at cvbookfest.org.