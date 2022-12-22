NWSF Announcement

Tickets for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair's Leinenkugel's Main Stage shows are available now.

 Contributed photos

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Northern Wisconsin State Fair isn’t until July of next year, but it’s already shaping up to be a big event. The lineup of nationally known entertainers who are taking the Leinenkugel’s Main Stage in July was announced Wednesday and includes a popular cover band, country music star, a well-known rapper and an award-winning rock band.

The fair runs from July 12-16, with performances on the Main Stage Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from Hairball, Justin Moore, Nelly and Styx.