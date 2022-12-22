CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Northern Wisconsin State Fair isn’t until July of next year, but it’s already shaping up to be a big event. The lineup of nationally known entertainers who are taking the Leinenkugel’s Main Stage in July was announced Wednesday and includes a popular cover band, country music star, a well-known rapper and an award-winning rock band.
The fair runs from July 12-16, with performances on the Main Stage Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from Hairball, Justin Moore, Nelly and Styx.
Hairball
Popular 80s rock cover band Hairball will headline the Leinenkugel’s Main Stage on Wednesday, July 12. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Vocalists Dave Moody, Kris Vox and Joe Dandy will lead the band through a mind-blowing and accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life.
If classic rock hits are your jam, this is the show for you. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock experience countless times throughout the night. It is a Rock & Roll experience not easily forgotten.
Tickets for Hairball’s performance are available at multiple price tiers on nwsfa.com.
Justin Moore
Country singer Justin Moore will take the Main Stage at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade and become a multi-platinum artist with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows. Climbing the country radio charts with his current single, “With a Woman You Love,” the emotional tune follows in the footsteps of his 10th number 1 hit, “We Didn’t Have Much,” which is featured on his eight-track collection of tunes, “Straight Outta The Country.”
His fifth studio album, “LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS, “soared to the top of the charts upon its release. The lead track titled “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” and follow-up “Why We Drink” both peaked at number one on both Mediabase and Billboard. He has also earned multiple ACM, ACA and ACC Awards nominations as well as an ACM Award win.
Tickets for Moore’s performance are available at multiple price tiers on nwsfa.com.
Nelly
Rapper Nelly will perform the headlining show on Friday, July 14. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Nelly is a rapper who has collaborated with many other artists across genres. He debuted with the Top Ten pop hit "Country Grammar (Hot...)" in 2000, and quickly followed that with "Hot in Herre," "Dilemma," and "Shake Ya Tailfeather." They are just a fraction of his Hot 100-topping and Grammy-winning hits.
These hits are the foundation of a career that boasts six consecutive top ten albums, from the diamond “Country Grammar” to the platinum “5.0” (2010) and "The Fix" (2015), More recently, he has done collaborations with multiple artists including Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw and more.
Tickets for Nelly’s performance are available at multiple price tiers on nwsfa.com.
Styx
Rock band Styx will headline the fair on Saturday, July 15 with a night concert at 8 p.m.
The band has many well-known hit songs stemming from the 70s and 80s which made them a household name including: “Renegade,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Come Sail Away,” “Babe,” “Lady” and more.
Today, the band is made up of James “JY” Young, Tommy Shaw, Chuck Panozzo, Todd Sucherman, Lawrence Gowan and Ricky Phillips. Their most recent album, their 16th release is titled “The Mission.”
According to the band’s website, “The Mission” is “an aurally adventurous 43-minute thrill ride that chronicles the trials, tribulations, and ultimate triumphs of the first manned mission to Mars in the year 2033. ‘The Mission’ succeeds in delivering the greater good from a band that continues to fire on all cylinders, 45 years after signing its first recording contract.”
Tickets for the Styx performance are available at multiple price tiers on nwsfa.com.