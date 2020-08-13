40 Fingers, a '60s/'70s classic oldies band, will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Lynda's Lakeshore Resort Pontoon Olympics, 1017 24½ 25th St., Chetek.
The band's set list is ever changing, but some of the songs that might appear at one of their shows include "Addicted to Love," "Fishin' in the Dark," "I'm a Believer," "Love Shack," "Material Girl," "Sweet Caroline," "Walkin' on Sunshine" and many others.
For more information visit their website: 40fingersband.com.
For more about the Saturday performance, call 715-859-2916.