"Hands of Peace," a virtual youth art production organized by local nonprofit BaredFeet, premieres live at 6 p.m. Friday at facebook.com/baredfeetco.
It can be viewed on the Facebook page after that.
The program is part of a free after-school program that every two years puts on a large in-person performance to spread the message of peace through visual and performing arts projects created and performed by youth.
This year, in order to meet the needs of the community, the program adapted. The youth portion was opened up as a weekly after-school Zoom group. When participation for that portion was low, director Lynn Buske made more changes.
“I realized everyone was tired of technology, and yet still the need to connect was great,” Buske says in a news release, “so I created videos and did outreach to get families involved from a distance. I asked families to participate in social media interaction and to create simple but thoughtful art projects.”
The theme this year, as each rendition of the program focuses on a different aspect of peace (one year they focused on bullying and another year safety), is "Connected."
The art projects -- the virtual projects created by the Zoom group and the community pieces -- have been put together into the virtual performance premiering on the group's Facebook page.
The Zoom projects are all completely created and performed by three middle schoolers: Alizah Felling, Madeline Zeug and Bella Reuter.
This year’s production was fully funded by Mayo Hospital.