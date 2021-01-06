EAU CLAIRE -- Visit Eau Claire has awarded $50,000 in Tourism and Cultural Arts Grants to area organizations and events.
The grant is intended to encourage tourism development and promotion through events that will generate overnight stays and/or extend visitor stays while creating a positive image of the Eau Claire area. It is appropriate for new and expanding festivals, sports tournaments, conventions, and other special events that have a room night impact on Chippewa Valley area hotels. It can be used to offset marketing, advertising, printing, postage and mailing costs.
This round’s grant recipients are: Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival, Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra, Eau Claire Municipal Band, Midwest Artist Academy, Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, Uniting Bridges of Eau Claire, World Flute Society;
Alpha Events -- Firefighter Combat Challenge, Blackhawk Retriever Club -- National Amateur Retriever Championship, C&G Promotions -- Wisconsin Sports Show -- Spring Edition, CORBA Trails -- 2021 Trails Event Series, Eau Claire Fastpitch Classic, Eau Claire Marathon, Rosemaling Coast to Coast 2021 Convention, Uniting Bridges of Eau Claire -- Toward One Wisconsin 2021.
The grants are awarded in partnership with the Wisconsin Arts Board and are intended to enhance the enjoyment and understanding of arts and culture in the region. Proposals may include performing arts, visual media, literary arts, folk art, festivals, local history, artist series, cultural programs for grades K-12, cultural traditions, or public art installations/programs.
Another round of $50,000 in grants will be awarded in April.