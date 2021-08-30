MAIDEN ROCK -- The eighth annual Rush River Folk Festival will be Saturday at Vino in the Valley, W3826 450th Ave.
The following four regional acts will perform at the outdoor concert:
• Barrel Flash, 1-2:30 p.m.
The group includes Julia Brown and Ross Johnson, who both have Eau Claire ties. Brown is a trained classical vocalist, theatre professional and songwriter. Johnson is a blues, Britrock and roots music devotee.
• Lucas Fischer, 3-4:30 p.m.
Fischer, a singer-guitarist, has collaborated in combos such as Rhythm Posse and the Sue Orfield Band. He is also well known in the community for his production of "Stage Fright," an annual event in Eau Claire where well-known local musicians perform the music set that is seen in the classic Martin Scorsese film, "The Last Waltz."
• Milk & Whiskey, 5-6:30 p.m.
The duo features Jennifer Hazen on vocals and Jim Phillips on acoustic guitar. They've been part of various projects such as Jenny and the Jets (a live band karaoke experience), Girl Band and Davey J & Friends. Together, they play acoustic blues, folk and originals.
• Davey J, Kari Tauring and Lucas Fischer, 7-8:30 p.m.
Davey J is a well-established blues, folk, and rock artist in the Chippewa Valley music scene and the founder of the Rush River Folk Festival. He'll be playing originals and roots music favorites and will be celebrating the release of a new CD at this event, "2020 Blue."
Tauring is a Nordic folk performer with a pop sensibility. Her expressive style on vocals, guitar, percussion and songwriting can be heard through her 20-year career as a Twin Cities artist. Fischer will bring his deep feeling for the blues to the combo.
The family-friendly event is normally held on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, but for 2020 and 2021, special planning has been dedicated to creating a safe and enjoyable experience at the large and scenic outdoor venue.
There is no admission charge for the festival. Guests are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.