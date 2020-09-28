EAU CLAIRE -- Pablo Center at the Confluence’s annual juried exhibition, the Confluence of Art, has awarded nine artists for their achievements.
The following artists were honored by juror David Brock:
• Best of Show: Zach Oliphant’s "Portrait of a Fighter."
• First place: Lynn Burgess’ "Gold Star."
• Second place: Jean Young’s "Tempest in a Teapot."
• Third place: Susan Klem’s "ICU."
• Honorable mentions: Matthew Bergs’ "First Flight," Kristi Gausman’s "Paddling Out on Nina Moose," Lynn Hobart’s "Figure in Bonnet," Beau Lasiewicz’s "AL 13" and Kara Lasiewicz’s "Beef Tuff Sisters."
Brock based award selection on two fundamental criteria, he says in a news release from Pablo Center. “Did the work say something that I felt was important to all of what is happening now (Did it feel contemporary in its form and its narrative?), and was it strong visually (did it have a strong, immediate, and visceral impact to me as a viewer rather quickly?)." he says. "The work that I ultimately chose for the awards were ones that I felt strongly and definitively checked both of those crucial boxes.”
The 2020 exhibit saw an 34% increase in the number of artists submitting work for selection, with 101 artists submitting 230 unique works of art for review. Of these 230 pieces, 53 works crossing different media, techniques, and motifs were selected for display in the virtual exhibit.
To view the exhibit and find artists’ statements and biographies, visit tinyurl.com/y2t8u5uw/.
Many of the works on display in the Confluence of Art Annual are available for purchase. Those interested in purchasing a work of art may contact visual and literary art manager Rose Dolan-Neill via email at rose@pablocenter.org.