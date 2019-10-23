A cappella group Blue Jupiter will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls.
The group's music includes soaring pop and Broadway leads with tight harmonies, beatboxing and most importantly -- nothing else. No instruments. No DJ. No tracks.
The NYC-based quartet was formed in 2001. What began as a way to make pizza money for hungry students at Berklee College of Music in Boston quickly became a full-time professional career.
If you already had a ticket for the May performance at Heyde Center, it will be accepted for the October performance.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $17 for seniors and $9 youth and are available at cvca.net or 715-720-4961.