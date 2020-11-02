HUDSON -- "A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play" will be performed on weekends through Sunday, Dec. 6, at The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson
The show was written by David Albert and is directed by John H. Potter.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 27; 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 28; 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 5; 3 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 29; and 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 22 and 29 and Dec. 6.
The production will have a live, socially distanced, audience, at 25% of usual theater capacity. Mask usage is required of the audience. All audience members will be asked to enter and leave the building through the main entrance.
In the production it’s Christmas Eve, and with the actors snowed in and unable to make it to the studios of WXMS for the live radio performance of "A Christmas Carol," the sound effects person decides to take the audience through the classic tale themselves. The telling is performed as a 1940s radio play with one person providing all of the characters’ voices and sound effects.
For more information call 715-386-8409 or go to thephipps.org.