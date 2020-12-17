EAU CLAIRE -- John Murphy’s appreciation of theater and old-time radio drama prompted the idea for a holiday production less encumbered by COVID-19 than some shows might be.
Murphy is directing and narrating in a one-hour radio play of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
The approximately one-hour show premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday on FM radio station Greatest Hits 98.1, where Murphy is morning host and the promotion coordinator for the company, Midwest Family Eau Claire. It also will air at 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
Besides being a familiar radio personality in the Chippewa Valley, Murphy has a long association with the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild and is now president of the group’s board. With the pandemic keeping the guild from performing, Murphy considered a way to help raise funds for the organization and give actors a chance to perform.
“I always kind of wanted to do a radio program like this,” Murphy said in a phone interview. “I’m a big fan of old-time radio and a big fan of the radio version of ‘A Christmas Carol.’”
So when actors were approached, “Everybody jumped up and said ‘I’d love to,’” Murphy said. “‘Put me in, Coach’ was I think the attitude.”
The production also is intended to pay tribute to Robert Carr, actor, director and one of the founders of the Theatre Guild. The radio production is being presented during what would be, were it not for the pandemic, the group’s 40th anniversary season. Carr wrote his own well-loved stage adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” that was performed for a number of years as a guild fundraiser.
Of the 16 or 17 actors in the radio play, many are performing in roles they’ve taken in previous theatrical productions. Dave Dee is reprising the role of Jacob Marley, and James Finn has previously portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge. Christine Finn, who is going to be Mrs. Cratchit, has played the ghost of Christmas past, well, in the past.
The team took care to record their performances safely, Murphy pointed out, “gathering actors one by one, or if it was a family group, to go into the studio, get out the Lysol cans, get the face masks on, wipe it all down, bring them in one at a time.”
From there, Murphy is taking the recordings, melding them together, and adding sound effects and music.
One way in which the show will be like classic, old-time radio, Murphy said, involves how the narrator will voice his role in the show and work in mentions of the production’s sponsors.
“It’ll be my voice tying in the story and going right into the commercials,” he said.
The show is presented by Conrad’s Auto Salvage and Dan the Resale Man, and participating sponsors include Merchants Bank of Eau Claire and Muldoon’s Menswear.
While successful as a stage play and film, Dickens’ story stands out as a radio production, Murphy suggested.
“This story lends itself to sound and imagination,” Murphy said. “There’s an intimacy of this that you can put yourself right in that room with Scrooge as he’s going through these horrible dreams taking him back to his childhood and he starts to realize, ‘I think I understand how the monster was created here.’" Moreover, Murphy added, "How does he change and how does he make things better. It’s obviously the most classic of classic stories.”
In their own minds, listeners can help fill out the scene actors are creating.
“These characters just can come to life,” Murphy said. “You can feel the ghosts, you can feel as if you’re in that counting room with Scrooge and Bob Cratchit and what they’re going through. You almost can use your imagination to feel how cold it must be, ‘Just a lump more of coal, please, just to kind of keep it warm enough in there.’ That’s what the imagination can do.”
What Murphy is hoping is that the show can be a shared experience at a time when communal sharing has been more difficult.
“I want people to be able to tune in, turn on the radio and hear this and get the experience of the family gathered around the Christmas tree or gathered in the living room and they’re all just kind of enjoying this as a theater event," he said. "Kind of a family outing in a year when we haven’t been able to have many family outings.”
That can be true even for families that, sadly, can't be together in 2020.
“We understand this this is something that may play well, for instance, for families that are together but also for families that might be separated this holiday season,” Murphy said. “This is at least a holiday treat that maybe they can share with a grandparent or someone and say, ‘Tune this in or check this out. I think you might like this story.’ It’s a classic Christmas tale.”