HUDSON -- The theatrical romance "Lover Letters" will be staged on various dates from Friday, Feb. 5, through Sunday, Feb. 14, in the Black Box Theater at The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St.
Showtimes will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
In a 2014 review The New York Times' Charles Isherwood called A.R. Gurney's play a "deceptively simple, quietly moving play.”
"Love Letters" has had multiple Broadway productions, a television adaption and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama.
The story follows two characters through a life-long love affair recounted through their letters. The lovers are forever physically apart though spiritually connected as they share with each other life’s joys and struggles, ultimately learning that happiness is found in the relationships built over a lifetime.
Actors Michelle Storm (St. Paul) and Brad Pappas (St. Louis Park) will perform Feb. 5 through 7, and Jennifer Allton (New Richmond) and Gary Jader (Hudson) will perform Feb. 12 through 14.
The show is directed by Tami Provencher.
Tickets cost $25 and are available at ThePhipps.org or by calling 715-386-8409.
This theater production will have a live, socially distanced audience, at 25% of the usual theater capacity. Mask usage is required of the audience.