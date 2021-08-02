Sorry, an error occurred.
NEILLSVILLE -- A day of live music starting with old-time dance and ending with country rock will be presented Saturday at the Silver Dome Ballroom, five miles west of Neillsville on U.S. 10.
Headliners will be Bill Kirchen and Redd Volkaert.
Kirchen was a member of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen from 1967 to the mid-1970s and is known as a "Titan of The Telecaster" for his guitar playing.
Volkaert was longtime lead guitarist for The Strangers, Merle Haggard's backing group.
Erik Koskinen and Trevor McSpadden also will perform at the concert, which begins at 6 p.m.
The Rhythm Playboys will perform from 1 to 5 p.m Saturday at the Silver Dome.
Admission costs $10, or free with paid admission to the Bill Kitchen and Redd Volkaert concert.
For more information go to silverdomeballroom.net.
