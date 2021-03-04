Brandon Taylor has always written to entertain himself, but he didn’t find out until later it could be a professional pursuit.
Thanks to that realization, Taylor went on to write “Real Life,” his debut novel, which was named to the shortlist for the Booker Prize and appeared on a host of best books of 2020 lists. Reviewers have praised the novel for its depth, emotional power and examination of race, love and identity. It is being turned into a film for which Taylor is crafting the screenplay.
“I didn’t think that writing was a job that you could have in the world,” Taylor said in a phone interview from Iowa City, where he lives. “But increasingly the older I got, the more I wrote and the more viable it came to seem like a career option, the more it seemed like the thing I should have been doing. It was just taking up more and more of my time, and it was the thing that I really enjoyed.”
The Chippewa Valley Book Festival will host Taylor in a virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, in which he will give a reading and answer questions.
Wallace, the “Real Life” protagonist, bears some similarities to the author in that he is Black, queer and from Alabama. Wallace also is a graduate student in biochemistry, the same field Taylor pursued. While the author attended UW-Madison, Wallace is experiencing some academic struggles at an unnamed Midwestern university.
Taylor said his career switch came about “mostly because I felt I was flailing as a scientist because my academic training had been so intense and … science is such a difficult field. You never know if you’re doing it right until (he chuckled) it’s too late.”
When it’s suggested he possesses two skill sets many people don’t — for science and for creativity in the humanities — he disagreed.
“I don’t really consider there to be a dichotomy,” he said. “I think that science and art are very similar. They’re more similar than they are dissimilar.”
In fact, he finds those talents blend together.
“I feel like I’m always sort of doing both,” he said. “I find that I quote-unquote think like a scientist even when I’m writing fiction. And when I did science I felt like I was always sort of doing that thing that artists do, which is to sort of look for meaning behind everything.”
On campus
In interviews, Taylor has said that he wanted to write a campus novel because he enjoyed the genre and found the ones he read lacked his perspective: “what it’s like to be in an otherwise progressive white space as a brown queer person.”
“It seemed like a natural thing to try to bring to the genre,” he said, “because I know what it’s like to be a Black gay person on a campus and I know other Black gay people on campuses, but it felt like when I looked at the tradition of the campus novel, our experience wasn’t really reflected in it, even though it felt very much like we were a part of that story.”
Taylor elaborated, describing his time in Madison.
“It felt like I was leaving the South and its racial animus and going to, for the first time in my life, a progressive American city … and not just any progressive city but a university campus, which we think of as espousing all those great liberal values of acceptance and tolerance and diversity,” he said. “I entered that place thinking it was going to be a utopia. What I found was just the messy complications of humanity. …
“In some ways,” he added, “it was kind of a wake-up call to me, but in another way it was like, ‘Oh, so this place is just like every other place. It’s humans; it’s what we do.’”
Spotlight on race
Last year would seem to be an appropriate time for the release of “Real Life,” with its examination of racism — particularly the kind found at institutions and in interpersonal relationships. That is to say, the casual racism Wallace experiences provides an expanded context through which to view 2020, a world shaken by police shootings that killed Black Americans such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks as well as widespread protests for racial justice and inflammatory political rhetoric.
Asked about the relationship between his book and the media coverage of racial matters, Taylor began by pointing out he wrote “Real Life” in 2017.
“I was writing it after having had my consciousness in some ways awakened by the Black Lives Matter movement,” he said. “I was writing it after I had my consciousness raised or initiated by that movement. When the book finally came out in 2020, to me it was like ‘Oh yeah, the same issues … it’s all the same, this is America.’”
What struck Taylor went beyond the deaths of Floyd and others as well as and calls to “defund” the police.
“It was more that white Americans were suddenly like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re really listening,’” he said. “It felt in some ways like conversations which had been happening within various communities were suddenly very much desired by the larger American mainstream. So that part of it was fascinating to me.”
Comments from readers have confirmed for Taylor that his book has something to say about 2020. As he explained, “In writing the book I was just trying to tell one particular kind of story, and I was focused on getting the truth of that experience down, and what was really moving was, even before the George Floyd incident happened, people were saying, ‘This book really resonates with my experience. Even though I’ve never been to graduate school, I’ve had X, Y and Z encounters.’”
The long and the short of it
Taylor’s next release will be the story collection “Filthy Animals,” due out this June. It’s a form he especially enjoys.
“I feel like short stories are really my first love,” he said. “I love a short story because it’s about the moment in a life when things change. There’s not as much buildup as you have to do within a novel. … I mean (a novel) can in some ways be about the moment a character’s life changes. But you’ve got to do so much work. And then there are all these other characters who you have to have this allegiance to. And you’ve got to trace it out over days or months or weeks. Whereas a short story can take place over the span of like an hour.”
The two forms also lend themselves to different types of narratives. “There are some stories that you can tell in a novel that you can’t tell in a short story — like trying to tell a huge family epic in a short-story form — unless you’re Alice Munro.”
Articles about Taylor have noted that he wrote “Real Life” in just five weeks. It turns out the short-story form helped him with that writing process.
“The way that I made the task feel more amenable to myself was like, OK, it’s going to have 10 parts, and I don’t know what that’s like for a novel but I do know what it’s like to write 10 short stories,” Taylor said.
Taylor compared his thought process to that of a friend says a work shift is three movies long. That strategy proved helpful in that he had made unsuccessful attempts at the longer form before “Real Life.”
“One of the reasons I felt like I had always failed in writing novels was because I couldn’t get my head around the shape of it,” he said. “Like, what is the shape of a novel? Of course every novel’s shape is different. I was like, ‘What does that even look like?’ I had no way of conceiving of the scale or scope of it, and my way of getting my head around that was to think in terms of short stories — it’s this amount of short-story pages or word count or whatever.”
Screen time
Initially, Taylor was hesitant to tackle the film adaptation of “Real Life.”
“I was not ambivalent but uneasy about whether or not I should write it,” he said. “But I had a friend say to me … ‘It’s so hard to break into film and television writing, and the thing that you are most qualified to adapt is something that you wrote the book for. Even if you end up not wanting to pursue it, it’s worth giving yourself the opportunity to find that out.’”
In working on the project, Taylor has been gratified to find encouragement from others involved.
“My team has been so supportive and so generous with time and resources, and so they’ve given me a lot of time to figure out my voice as a film and TV writer,” he said.
While, the success of “Real Life” has brought opportunities like writing for film, it has been brought a wave of sometimes conflicting emotions.
“It was totally unexpected. I was totally wrong-footed,” Taylor said. “I thought maybe five people would read it, and they would tell their friends about it, hopefully. I never expected it to be as resonant with people as it has. And I feel really lucky and really blessed about that.”
At the same time, he admitted to “shock” when his novel received the Booker Prize recognition and numerous accolades from book critics. “It was surreal and strange and very alarming,” he said.
The new scrutiny added a layer of challenge to his writing process.
“When I’m working on fiction or writing anything, I have to make myself vulnerable and I have to make myself porous,” he said, “and I have to be vulnerable enough to write a lot of really bad writing to get to the good writing. And so suddenly I felt really uncomfortable being that messy, vulnerable writer you have to be in order to get to the good stuff while all these people were watching.”
Specifically, “I would be doing events for the Booker and people talking about my work and all of this praise, and all this glaring attention would be on me,” he said. “And then I’d close Zoom and have to write a couple of really bad sentences so I could fix this short story.”
It seems, though, he remains someone who grew up loving the writing process.
“It’s been a longish road to get back to feeling comfortable being vulnerable and messy and writing the bad lines every writer has to write in order to write good lines,” he said. “But I feel like I’ve finally built up a good wall between the outward author and,” he added with a laugh, “me, the little squishy writer on the inside.”