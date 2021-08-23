SEELEY -- Actual Wolf will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at The Sawmill's Freight Station Theater, 13505 N. U.S. 63 in Seeley.
The concert is presented by Woodland Community Radio WOJB from Lac Courte Oreilles.
The project is led by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Eric Pollard, who has recorded and toured with Nikki Lane, Retribution Gospel Choir — a collaboration with Alan Sparhawk and Steve Garrison of Low — and '90s alternative band Sun Kil Moon.
Actual Wolf's recordings include a pair of EPs; the self-titled full-length debut in 2013; "Itasca" -- named for the Mesabi Iron Range county in which he was born and raised -- in 2015; and "Faded Days" on Red House Records in 2017.
"Faded Days" was written over a couple of years in locations Pollard briefly called home: Duluth, Minnesota; Brooklyn, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; and Oakland, California. The overall sound was characterized by Glide Magazine as “...the spirit of [Bob Dylan’s] Rolling Thunder Review and Thunder Road era Springsteen with a nod to solo Gene Clark and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young…”
His latest album, "Hometown Hero," is set for release this year.
Admission is $15 for adults or $5 students 17 and younger, available at WOJB.org/Our-Events or the WOJB Woodland Community Radio Facebook page.
Attendees 12 years of age and older are required to provide proof of full vaccination status, covering at least 14 days prior to this event, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result up to 72 hours prior to the show.