Peter Phippen, Tiit Raid and Ivar Lunde Jr.’s collaboration album “Seven” has been nominated for a Native American Music Award.
The album was nominated in the Native Heart category. For the album, Phippen played desert flute, shakuhachi, bamboo flute and quenacho; Lunde played guzheng, piano and oboe da caccia; and Raid played berimbau, kannel, gongs, drum, thunder tube, chimes and voice.
According to a posting on Phippen’s Facebook page:
All songs on ‘Seven” are improvisations recorded in one take. The album was recorded, mixed and mastered by Ivar Lunde at Skyline Publications/Skyline Studios in Eau Claire and released by Helen Marrs/Promotion Music Records.
Award winners will be chosen by public voting; they will be given out Saturday, Nov. 2.
To vote or for more information go to nativeamericanmusicawards.com or tinyurl.com/y65t8joa. Native Heart is category No. 33.