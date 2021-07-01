Big Red Machine will release the second album from Aaron Dessner’s (The National) project with Justin Vernon (Bon Iver).
"How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? was produced by Dessner at his Long Pond studio in upstate New York and, over the course of 15 songs, celebrates his creative partnership with Vernon.
The album will be released Aug. 27 via 37d03d ("people" if read backwards and upside down), a record label and community founded by Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner and Vernon. Pre-order is available at tinyurl.com/5f9fscu5.
In the coming weeks before release day, Big Red Machine will share a selection of tracks from "How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?" — beginning with “Latter Days,” the first single and album opener.
Recorded during early sessions at Long Pond, it’s a haunting number sung by Vernon and Anaïs Mitchell that set the emotional tenor for what was to come.
“It was clear to Anaïs that the early sketch Justin and I made of ‘Latter Days’ was about childhood, or loss of innocence and nostalgia for a time before you’ve grown into adulthood — before you’ve hurt people or lost people and made mistakes. She defined the whole record when she sang that, as these same themes kept appearing again and again,” Dessner says.
To see the vide go to tinyurl.com/4x7kmpwe.
Mitchell won 2019 Tony Awards for best original score and best book for the musical "Hadestown." She will be performing Feb. 5 at Pablo Center at the Confluence with the indie-folk group Bonny Light Horseman, along with S. Carey, the group led by Eau Claire resident and Bon Iver member Sean Carey.