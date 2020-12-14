CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Author Allen Eskens will make a virtual appearance at 7 p.m. Thursday in a program presented by the Chippewa Falls Public Library.
Eskens is the bestselling author of "The Life We Bury," "The Guise of Another," "The Heavens May Fall," "The Deep Dark Descending" and "The Shadows We Hide." His recent book, "Nothing More Dangerous," was recently named a finalist for the 2020 Minnesota Book Award for fiction.
A link to the program is https://zoom.us/j/96809234319?pwd=bWdocHZqdUZCekk2TkppaURQaXpNZz09#success
Meeting ID is 968 0923 4319, and passcode is 854669.
For more information call 715-723-1146 or go to chippewafallslibrary.org.