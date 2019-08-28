ALMA -- The 17 annual Alma Music and Arts Festival, with food, original art and music, will be from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at Alma Beach and Recreation Area on the Mississippi River, 125 Beach Harbor Road.
Admission and on-site parking are free.
Bands performing are Patchouli, The High 48’s, Left Wing Bourbon and 4 Pints Shy.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or beach blankets. Music is held under the big tent, and in-shade seating is available.
For more information go to almaMusicAndArtsfest.org.