ALTOONA — Summer performance series presented by the city of Altoona begin next week at River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place.
Food trucks will be on site.
The Fusion at Four Seasons series events will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays on the Four Seasons Stage.
The Monday lineup will be as follows:
July 5: musical group Margie and Teresa.
July 12: Eau Claire Children's Theatre's "The Best of Broadway."
July 19: Eau Claire Children's Theatre's Troupe 1814's family comedy improv.
July 26: sneak preview of Eau Claire Children's Theatre's "Grease."
Aug. 2: musical group the Cathy Reitz Trio.
Aug. 9: Eau Claire Children's Theatre's Troupe 1814 family comedy improv.
Aug. 16: musical groups Lee Mynett and the Root Tappers.
Aug. 23: sneak preview of the Eau Claire Children's Theatre's 2021-22 season.
The Fusion at Four Seasons lineup Wednesdays will be as follows:
July 7: Sage Leary.
July 14: Dan Zerr & Jim Phillips.
July 21: Blue Sky.
July 28: Two for the Road.
Aug. 4: Girl Band.
Aug. 11: Wolves at the Door.
Aug. 18: Songa.
Aug. 25: Jim Phillips Project.
The Kickin' It Country Series also begins Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Prevea Amphitheather, with the following bands:
July 5: Golden Band.
July 12: Ellie May Kay.
July 19: Buffalo Ridge.
July 26: Bonafide.
Aug. 2: Ranger Rudy & the Swingin' Wingtips.
Aug. 9: Cadillac Cowboys.
Aug. 16: North of Dixie.
Aug. 23: Rural Routes.
Rock'n on the River Concert Series begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Prevea Amphitheather, with the following bands:
July 7: 2nd Time Around.
July 14: Sage.
July 21: 40 Fingers.
July 28: HGT Band.
Aug. 4: JFT Party Band.
Aug. 11: Rada Dada.
Aug. 18: Big Deeks.
Aug. 25: Thundermen.