MENOMONIE — An “American Idol” winner is traveling to Menomonie this summer to perform a concert at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts. Maddie Poppe will take the stage on Saturday, July 15.
After winning the reality TV singing competition in 2018, Poppe became famous overnight, and experienced a whirlwind of emotions because of it. Since then, she has grown as an individual and as a musician.
The Iowa native has evolved from folksy singer-songwriter into a multi-faceted powerhouse artist and musician. Poppe can still entertain a crowd with just her voice and guitar, but has branched out to experiment with other genres.
She has found a modern sound that blends R&B, pop and Americana, and writes her own songs.
Her debut album “Whirlwind” was released in 2019 and featured four radio singles, including two top-25s, “Made You Miss” and “Not Losing You.” Poppe won a People’s Choice Award that same year.
She has performed all over the country on tour, first in support of Ingrid Michaelson, and then on her own headlining tour. Poppe has been constantly creating, both lyrically and musically. She is joined by an all-star team, including Nashville’s Adam Sickler, and hit songwriters like Willie Morrison, Fraser Churchill and Thomas Finchum.
Poppe recently released her single “One That Got Away,” which focuses on the dissolution of a friend’s longtime relationship, predicting that the guy who foolishly dumped her will realize he threw away something great. The track, a soulful jam with shades of Bruno Mars and Maroon 5, can also be seen as a commentary on Maddie’s own experience in the music industry. Even more recently, she released another song, “Screw You a Little Bit.”
Her 2023 performances will feature her new music and biggest hits. Poppe’s excited to introduce her fans to the special sound she’s created, which is shaped by the diversity of her favorite artists including Lily Allen, Sheryl Crow, and Corinne Bailey Rae.
“I'm thrilled to release new music, but even more excited to play these songs live,” Poppe said in a news release. “Almost everything I'm writing is upbeat and will be so much fun to perform with the energy of a live audience. For a long time, I simply thought of myself as the singer-songwriter, hometown girl from Iowa. Along the way I learned to spread my wings and branch out. I truly feel I've become the artist I was meant to be.”
Poppe is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. Tickets are $32 plus fees. They are available at mabeltainter.org.