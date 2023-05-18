TourPhotoFinal3.jpeg

Maddie Poppe

 Contributed photo

MENOMONIE — An “American Idol” winner is traveling to Menomonie this summer to perform a concert at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts. Maddie Poppe will take the stage on Saturday, July 15.

After winning the reality TV singing competition in 2018, Poppe became famous overnight, and experienced a whirlwind of emotions because of it. Since then, she has grown as an individual and as a musician.