Americana group Hope Country, led by Wisconsin native Brent Johnson, will perform at 7:30 p.m. today in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
Johnson began playing in bands at 17 and has since toured in over 40 states as well as all over Canada. He started the group in 2011 to create an environment and place of hope.
Hope Country have released three EPs and supported them with multiple headline tours, festival appearances and support slots for Brandi Carlile, Bruce Hornsby, Ronnie Milsap, Sturgill Simpson, Ingrid Michaelson and others along with a run of sold out dates with Judah & the Lion.
While "Water, Land, & Sky" is full-band record and "Thirty One" showcases Johnson's singer-songwriter side, the 2017 self-titled record combines both approaches. The album was recorded at Summer-Winter Studios in St. Paul with Levi Stugelmeyer (the Cactus Blossoms, Caitlyn Smith) and mastered by Huntley Miller (Bon Iver, Tallest Man On Earth).
In 2018 Hope Country toured across the U.K. and Switzerland.
Tickets cost $10 and are available at pablocenter.org or by calling 715-492-0240.