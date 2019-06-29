AMERY -- Found object sculpture by David Smith, paintings by Megan A. Schmidt and jewelry by Brenda Haack can be seen through July at artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., Amery.
Smith has taught kindergarten through 12th grade art in Webster and Siren school districts. He usually works with wood and combines that with objects from the past.
Schmidt says that every time she paints outside, she feels a connected peace with nature and wants to share those moments with others through her paintings.
Haack says that re-purposing of materials is important to her approach in jewelry design. She works primarily with silver, gold, enamel and stone to create simple, organic forms. She gathers stones from the shores of Lake Superior.
ArtZ Gallery is an artist-owned and operated gallery with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artists. For more information call 715-268-8600 or go to artzgallery.org.