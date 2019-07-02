The Stitching Sisters Quilt Guild of Chetek will host their 14th annual quilt show, Liberty Quilt Fest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Center (formerly Chetek Community Center), 711 First St., Chetek
Admission is $3.
The show features more than 100 new quilts and the annual quilter’s challenge.
Vendors this year will be: Heart Blossom Quilt Shop from Sand Creek, Blueberry Line Quilting from Ridgeland and Angel’s Quilting Studio from Dallas.
A free shuttle bus from the high school is available for transportation to and from the quilt show and other Liberty Fest events.