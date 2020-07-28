Wisconsin ArtsWest 41, the latest edition of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library's annual juried art exhibit, can be seen online.
The show has been turned into a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There were 220 entries submitted by 139 artists for Wisconsin ArtsWest 41. Of these, 39 works representing 32 artists were selected by the juror, Leah Kolb. There were 28 communities represented by the artists entering this year’s show.
Kolb is curator of exhibitions at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. At MMoCA, she has organized over 25 exhibitions, largely focusing on contemporary artists who address complex sociopolitical concerns and offer alternative perspectives to dominant narratives.
Outside of MMoCA, she co-founded Bridge Work, a professional development program that provides emerging artists with opportunities to professionally present their work and develop institutional recognition.
ArtsWest 41 can be viewed through Sept. 11 at ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
The next virtual art exhibit at the library is the group show "Imagine Your Story," which can be seen Sept. 14. through Nov. 6.
For more information call 715-839-1648 or email reference@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.