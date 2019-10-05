Applications are being accepted for the Artist-in-Classroom program at Flynn Elementary School in Eau Claire.
In fall 2016, an Artist-in-Classroom (AIC) endowed fund was established with the Eau Claire Public School Foundation by two East Side Hill patrons for Flynn Elementary School. The purpose of the fund is to provide support for an artist to participate in the art classes for one project per year to share his/her art, technique with the students and faculty, and give a presentation at an “all school” assembly.
The artist will provide one work of his/her art to be displayed and become part of Flynn Elementary School collection.
The artist will receive a stipend based on the contact hours with the students.
Deadline for applications is Monday, Oct 14. Only completed applications will be reviewed. Artist notification will be on or about the last week in October; notification will emailed to the artist.
Applications will be reviewed and selected by the art teacher and non-Eau Claire Public School Foundation representative. Together, the art teacher and the artist will determine the activity, hours and schedule for the artist. The selection of the artist will be for the 2019-2020 academic year. At the present, the interest from the endowment will provide a stipend for one or more artist in an academic year.
Application information is at ecasd.us/Flynn-Elementary/Home or ecpsfound.org/funds/.
For more information, contact Flynn Elementary School, 715-852-3301; or Mitchell Spencer, 715-797-0196; spencerm@uwstout.edu.