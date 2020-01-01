Online applications are due Friday, Jan. 10, for singers/dancers and instrumentalists for the 2020 Kids From Wisconsin.
Audition locations include the UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St., on Friday, Feb. 21. Other locations are Monona on Feb. 22 and Milwaukee from Feb. 29 to March 1.
All applicants will be notified of audition times in early February, and all applicants will be notified of results by March 10.
Selected principals and understudies will attend a music camp May 22-24 in Milwaukee. Rehearsal camp begins June 6, with the opening performance on June 25 in Wauwatosa.
In their 50th season, the Kids From Wisconsin, consisting of performers ages 15-20, will have performed for about 10 million people across Wisconsin and the Midwest. Troupe members not only perform to thousands over the summer but also are trained to provide a hands-on, performing arts workshops in many of the communities they perform, helping to spread the love of performing to youth ages 7-13.
For more information go to kidsfromwisconsin.org or call 414-266-7067.