2023 Show High School Grant wiinners .jpg

Ben Simmeron of Boyceville and Carrie Christensen of Colfax accept $300 checks from Gary Thorson, the chapter president of Dunn County Barbershoppers. Missing from photo is Taylor Wallace of Elmwood.

 Submitted photo

COLFAX — Three area schools recently received an award to go towards supporting their vocal music programs. The Dunn County Barbershoppers awarded Boyceville, Colfax and Elmwood High Schools with $300 each to enhance their music departments. The awards were presented at the 52nd Annual Barbershop Harmony Show, “Strike Up The Band,” on April 22 at Colfax High School.

Many high school students from area schools have shown an interest in quartet musical activity. Some are even planning to use the four-part a cappella harmony style singing as part of their music program. These awards could potentially help with implementation of that.