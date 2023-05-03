COLFAX — Three area schools recently received an award to go towards supporting their vocal music programs. The Dunn County Barbershoppers awarded Boyceville, Colfax and Elmwood High Schools with $300 each to enhance their music departments. The awards were presented at the 52nd Annual Barbershop Harmony Show, “Strike Up The Band,” on April 22 at Colfax High School.
Many high school students from area schools have shown an interest in quartet musical activity. Some are even planning to use the four-part a cappella harmony style singing as part of their music program. These awards could potentially help with implementation of that.
Chapter President Gary Thorson presented the checks to Ben Simmeron of Boyceville, Carrie Christense of Colfax, and Taylor Wallace of Elmwood.
Church performances
The Dunn County Chapter, Northern Lights Chorus, is in the midst of preparing for their annual “Church Performances,” which provide spiritual/gospel music for several churches at their worship services in July and August.
Men of all ages who enjoy singing are invited to join the Chorus. It is a fun, great musical experience, and an act of community service that provides fellowship.
The ability to read music is not required, but the willingness to share with others and to enjoy fellowship and close harmony is essential, according to a news release. Music and learning CDs are provided.
For more information, contact Gary Thorson at 715-962-3038 or visit dcbarbershop.org.
About the Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society
The Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society is a non-profit community service organization that exists for the enjoyment of its members and those they entertain. The organization is an active supporter of vocal music education in area schools. The Society offers music demonstrations, and provides grants for local school vocal music programs.