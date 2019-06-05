The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire will host “Figuratively Speaking,” a summer group art, Monday through Aug. 28 at the library, 400 Eau Claire St.
A reception for the artists will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13,in the library’s second floor gallery.
When discussing art, the phrase "figuratively speaking" may bring to mind artwork that depicts the human figure. For this show, selected artists were invited to use their imaginations and create a work of art using any media, either two-dimensional or three-dimensional, that relates to their own concept of "figuratively speaking."
For information stop at Information & Reference on your next visit to the library, call 715-839-5004 or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
Library hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To learn more about library programs, check the library website at www.ecpubliclibrary.info.