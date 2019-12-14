Galaudet Gallery’s holiday art exhibit, "Visions of Sugar Plums," can be seen through Jan. 10 at the gallery, 618 S. Farwell St.
The exhibit gets its name from the famous poem "Twas the Night Before Christmas" with its family traditions like holiday gift giving and those visions of sugar plums helping to inspire the curation of four different types of art to show how art, culture, technology and visioning are interconnected. Those types of art are:
• Folk art, which laid the groundwork for self-taught artists to enter the art world.
• Botanical art, which forged alliances between conservationism and commerce.
• Art Nouveau, once the “New Art” of the early 1900s, which led the way toward environmentalism.
• The 21st century’s algorithmic art, which combines new tech and old traditions to vision the future of art, culture and technology.
The gallery typically is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday -- hours may vary. Appointments can be made.
For more information go to galaudetgallery.wixsite.com/ggllc or call 715-513-9994.