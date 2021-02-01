EAU CLAIRE — Art of the Valley, a new gallery featuring affordable local art, has opened at 2533 E. Clairemont Ave.
The gallery is run by Dennis and Kathy Steinke and their son, Nathan.
According to a news release, the Steinkes chose to open Art of the Valley because they all are local artists who know getting their art in front of the public is not a unique challenge. They also know many artists face the same challenge because of the social restrictions, and art show cancellations, caused by COVID-19.
The No. 1 desire is to help their fellow artists get their art on the walls of homes in the Chippewa Valley area. Along with this vision, Art of the Valley and the local artists represented at the gallery have chosen to give back to their community by supporting one local charity a month with a portion of sales.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Dennis and Kathy Steinke are the former owners of Seattle Pride Coffee Company.
For more information, contact Kathy Steinke at 715-579-2097 or kdrsteinke@yahoo.com; or Dennis at 715-577-1332 or drsteinke@yahoo.com.