EAU CLAIRE — Forge Fest, an outdoor art and music festival, will premiere Saturday, Sept. 18, in the parking lot of Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Road, in Eau Claire’s Uptown Art District.
The event is organized by Greg Johnson, owner of Artisan Forge Studios, and James Kasmarek.
The day kicks off with a free artisan market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by the ticketed live music portion of the event starting at 5 p.m.
Six Midwestern acts will be performing over the course of the night: Peter Wolf Crier (St. Paul/Eau Claire), The Pedaljets (Kansas City, Mo.), Ludlow (Chicago), Hi-Lux (Kansas City), Nathan Graham (Chicago) and Mitch Mead (Chicago).
The performers will span multiple genres, including folk, soul, Americana, funk, rock ’n’ roll, alt country, and indie.
The Forge Fest Spotify playlist will offer a sample of the artists’ music, and their bios will be at forgefestec.com.
Tickets are limited and prices start at $30. Pre-sale General Admission tickets are available now, with prices increasing to $35 on Sept. 1.
A bonus acoustic session will take place in Artisan Forge’s Gallery upon conclusion of the main stage performances. Tickets for the bonus session will be available the day of the event for an extra $10. Seating for the acoustic sessions will be limited to 50 guests.
Food and drinks will be available on-site from local providers Red Coal BBQ, Godfather’s Pizza and Artisan Forge’s own Sweet Driver Chocolates.
For more details or to buy tickets, forgefestec.com, and follow Artisan Forge Studios on Facebook for event updates.