EAU CLAIRE -- The Midwest Artist Academy is accepting applications from 14- to 18-year-old artists in five disciplines: dance, theatre, writing, visual art and music (performance and/or composition).
The academy, planned for July at UW-Eau Claire, is a weeklong, pre-college artistic experience working alongside practicing artists and professors.
Many scholarships are available. Those who refer friends receive additional discounts.
The Midwest Artist Academy is open to lodgers and commuters.
Application period ends Feb 1.
For more information visit midwestartistacademy.org and follow the academy on social media.