EAU CLAIRE -- "Eric Lee: Ignited Reality" can be seen Friday through Sept. 12 at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Lee works primarily in oil in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood, and others. Subject matter is derived primarily from the post-industrial cities of the Great Lakes Basin, which serve as models for the life cycle of eras, and speak to the nature of separation, violence, anxiety, and loss.
Lee's work is shown regularly throughout the Midwest and New York City and is in a number of private collections.
For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).