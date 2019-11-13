“Curious Points of View: Ink Drawings of Structures and Nature,” an art exhibit by Janice Roberts, can be seen through Jan. 6 at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
A reception for the artist will be from 7 to 8 p.m. today in the library’s second floor gallery.
Roberts shifted her drawing focus after a trip to Italy and observing the awe-inspiring architecture. “Viewing these spectacular works up close made them feel much more monumental than any slide or photograph ever could,” she said.
By exaggerating the perspective and cropping the image to its essential aspects, she is sharing the most compelling characteristics of the architecture in a more intimate format. Similarly, nature also offers intriguing structures and textures that Roberts chooses to render in a slightly larger scale.
Roberts’ work has been included in juried exhibits such as Wisconsin ArtsWest and at Pablo Center at the Confluence, and by invitation at Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls and The Phipps Center in Hudson. A retired art teacher, she resides in Eau Claire.
For information, stop at Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004, or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, go to ecpubliclibrary.info.