HUDSON -- Artists featured in the Phipps Center for the Arts exhibit “Heart Listening: Many Voices, One Planet” will participate in a virtual artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

To register for the free event, go to tinyurl.com/29qd40a2.

The talk will include brief presentations by exhibiting artists Barbara Riegel Bend, Cheryl Maplethorpe, River Maria Urke and Jill Waterhouse, and will be moderated by fellow artist Gloria Adrian. There will be time for Q & A.
 
These artists, all members of the group known as What We Need is Here, will share insights about their work and explore how it relates to the themes of healing and belonging explored throughout the exhibit.

“Heart Listening” can be viewed in person through Feb. 21 at The Phipps and is available as a video walk-through at tinyurl.com/1vo9ulyq.

Gallery hours are Monday–Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; Thursday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, noon–5 p.m; Sunday, noon-5 p.m. 

For more information go to thephipps.org or call Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715-386-2305, ext. 103.