HUDSON -- Artists featured in the Phipps Center for the Arts exhibit “Heart Listening: Many Voices, One Planet” will participate in a virtual artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
To register for the free event, go to tinyurl.com/29qd40a2.
“Heart Listening” can be viewed in person through Feb. 21 at The Phipps and is available as a video walk-through at tinyurl.com/1vo9ulyq.
Gallery hours are Monday–Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; Thursday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, noon–5 p.m; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
For more information go to thephipps.org or call Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715-386-2305, ext. 103.