MADISON -- Two Chippewa Valley residents are among the 34 artists whose work can be seen in "Art Unearthed: Wisconsin Triennial 2019," a juried exhibition on view through Feb. 16 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St.
Anders Shafer, a UW-Eau Claire art professor emeritus, has "Last Year of Stanley Spencer," a 2017 acrylic on paper, in the show, and Menomonie artist Ed Erdmann's "Dismas," which was created with soil collected from the banks of the Red Cedar River, also was selected.
According to the museum, the exhibition is "a signature survey of contemporary art statewide." The 34 individual artists and collectives in the show work in media such as painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, video, photography, performance and sound.
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information go to mmoca.org or call 608-257-0158.