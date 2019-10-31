Ten artists have been honored in the Confluence of Art annual exhibition, "Homecoming," in the James W. Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Over 75 regional and national artists submitted 203 unique works of art for review by this year’s juror, Yooshin Park. Of these 203 pieces, 53 works crossing different media, techniques and motifs were selected for display in the exhibit. The exhibit can be seen through Sunday in the gallery.
At the artists reception and award ceremony, Park presented the 10 artists with the following awards:
Best of show -- Barbra Shafer’s "Lily in Two Poses"; first place -- Steve Terwilliger’s "Dunnage #3 Mondegreen"; second place -- Janice Roberts’ "Borrowed Bloom"; third place -- Scott Von Holzen’s "The Blue Danube."
Honorable mentions: Mary Hermanson’s "Piece and Joy"; Karen Scarseth’s "Never Enough Red"; Ken Krautbauer’s "Head on #2"; Jeannie Roberts’ "Abstract Stone Series: Verde"; Jeff Bucklew’s "Untitled #18"; and Kay Geraghty’s "Beauty without Vanity."
Park is a Chicago-based artist specializing in sculpture papers, artist books and installation. Park’s work has been exhibited nationally and internationally.
Pablo Center's three galleries, James W Hansen, Laurie Bieze and Graham Avenue galleries, are free and open to the public 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday as well as two hours before events.
For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).