An artists reception and art talk for the exhibit "On Love: Exploring Minds and Hearts" will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's James W. Hansen Gallery, 128 Graham Ave.
The exhibit, which can be seen through March 8, features the work of Yoonshin Park and Susan Sveda-Uncapher.
"On Love" explores questions such as the following: What is a body in love? What does our heart tell us? Our head? Love is complicated and drives many of our thoughts, our expressions, and communicating our needs to each other can be challenging -- whether that is to a partner or a stranger and all of the levels in-between. How can we reach each other, does it take words, expressions, a hand, the eyes what movement can one make to bridge the gap between us? Or do we simply watch and learn? In love, in life, what is real and what is imagined?
For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).