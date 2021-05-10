EAU CLAIRE — As in previous years, the ArtsWest exhibition attracted more than 200 works by more than 100 visual artists that impressed with the unique way they incorporated the media, subject matter and theme into a powerful statement.
What wasn’t unique for ArtsWest 42, the annual juried show presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Library, was the challenge of selecting the prize winners from so much creativity.
This year’s juror, Eóin Breadon, who is department chair of art and assistant professor of glass at UW-River Falls, mentioned the submissions’ overall quality.
“There was a fantastic collection of work that was submitted, and it made my job as the juror exceptionally difficult,” he said in a video that accompanies the show, which can be seen virtually through May 25 on the library’s website.
Isa Small, programming and communications services manager, acknowledged how often that is mentioned.
“One thing I would say has been a common theme is the juror expressing how difficult it was to narrow down just what’s in the show and what’s not, and then to further narrow it down and award the cash prizes and honorable mentions,” Small said in a phone interview.
Breadon selected 32 pieces for the exhibit, representing 12 communities, including the prize winners:
• Best of show: Dennis Robert, Milwaukee, “Echinate,” steel and, stone.
• First prize: Heidi Schreiner, Eau Claire, “Gone Girl,” oil.
• Second prize: Timothy Young, Eau Claire, “Flow,” photograph.
• Third prize: Cristina Ossers, Milwaukee, “Regroup,” digital collage series on transparency.
He also selected the following for honorable mention:
• Denise Presnell, Sheboygan, “Indoor Voice,” oil and cold wax on panel.
• Kay Geraghty, Mondovi, “Tears of 2020,” encaustic.
• Susan Carey, Eau Claire, “Places,” mixed media, encaustic collage, graphite.
The number of works entered in the show also stayed consistent this year. This year 122 artists from communities across the state submitted 213 works.
“Roughly there’s been usually somewhere between 200 and I think 240 is the maximum that we’ve received in a year, so it’s right around roughly what we would expect,” Small said.
Small attributed those numbers to the four decades the show has been presented.
“I think it’s probably the fact that this is the 42nd year that this show has gone on, so we certainly have a base of artists who look forward to entering the exhibit every year and who are continuing to submit work even knowing that it will be virtual,” she said.
It also may have helped that artists submitted their work through a new platform, submittable.com, that makes it easier to find for artists who are not from west-central Wisconsin. Typically, about 75% of the work comes from this region.
Overall, the show’s aim is to provide an enjoyable experience for patrons, including those who may not necessarily venture into a gallery or museum.
“I think our goal, especially when we’re able to have artwork in the library, is just to increase people’s opportunity to stumble upon and interact with artwork … when there’s art just where people are, whether checking out a book or going to a program, and they have that opportunity to come in contact with it without really any preconceived notions and just really react to it, and roughly the same with our virtual exhibit and stumble upon it,” she said.
That same opportunity is afforded through a visit to the website, Small pointed out.
“One thing the virtual exhibit can replicate is the opportunity to experience the exhibit as a whole,” Small said. “You can kind of just scroll through those thumbprint size images and kind of see what the show as a whole looks like, as well as if you click on a piece you can go in and explore each piece a little bit more just as it is.”
Something that’s especially true through an in-person viewing, Small added, is the care and attention given to putting the exhibit together.
“Being able to feel the full exhibit, I think, is something that I personally have always looked forward to about ArtsWest every year because there’s so many that feel like disparate pieces, but our art committee ... does a wonderful job of setting them in a way that it just feels as though they were just meant to be there,” she said. “I think that both the art committee as well as the juror have a lot to do with the impact of how that overall show feels as well.”
With the requirement for submitted work to have been created in the past two years, it’s likely that the pandemic played some role, whether it’s the composition itself or the artist’s creative process. Small noticed a common thread.
“I saw all of the pieces that were entered, and there were a fair number that were reflecting on COVID or social justice or just even general reflection time,” she said. “That’s definitely something I saw reflected this year that I wouldn’t say is a big part of most shows or most years.”
The four top prize winners all spoke by phone about their work. They each answered the following two questions:
• Why did you select this work to enter in the show?
• Has the COVID-19 pandemic in any way impacted on your art?
The responses have been condensed and lightly edited.
Best of show: Dennis Robert
The piece:
“I’ve been playing with, trying to get a sense of movement in my sculptures. And that piece kind of exceeded what I had planned in my mind about how it was going to come out. When I got it done, I was like, ‘Wow I like this, there’s a nice sense of movement here.’
“And I wanted to kind of play some contrasting elements, something sharp with a sense of movement and then on something stationary. And nothing is really more stationary than a rock.”
“What I find interesting is when I’m making the work, I’m definitely trying to express movement, and a lot of my pieces have kind of a sense of that. And surprisingly, a lot of people want to touch it. I’m not quite sure what it is. And I was like, it’s metal, and you are free to touch it, and they seem surprised when it is metal.”
“This piece, it was steel and basically a rock. And it probably doesn’t look quite look like metal because it’s dark, it’s a black. That’s not paint; that is a heated treatment called bluing where you heat the metal up to a high temp, and the surface of the metal changes compositionally ... it gets darker. ... It kind of seals itself so in a way it’s like painting but it’s a natural process to metal.”
“I definitely had fun making it.”
(The title, “Echinate,” means densely covered with stiff bristles or spines.)
The pandemic:
“By trade I’m a photographer so obviously a lot of that work got canceled or rescheduled. So as a result I wasn’t doing a lot of time at the computer with emails or editing or client correspondence. So I was able to spend a great deal more time in the workshop making the sculptures, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”
“I took full advantage of the situation, and it was nice to kind of immerse yourself in something because usually what I have to do is I work a little bit and then I come in and check some emails or do a little contact with a client. I was able to pretty much go down there and keep working until I got hungry, come up, eat something and just go back down there and keep going.”
Juror’s comment: “(H)e uses steel and metal in a manner that denies its perceived understanding, its cold and hard materials, to create a fluid, soft, incredibly tactile work that really drew me in and captured my eye from the minute I saw it.”
First prize: Heidi Schreiner
The work:
“I actually chose it because I just liked how the shapes came together and the light and the shadows were there. I like painting still lifes. And someone asked, ‘Why would you paint that?’
“Sometimes you just paint things because they’re beautiful, and yet the longer I looked at it ... it was in the back of my mind: Why would I paint this? And then it became: Why is someone standing there in front of this open closet?
“And somewhere in there the title for the painting came as ‘Gone Girl,’ and as soon as it did, it hit me in the gut, like, ‘Oh my goodness, What’s the story here?’ ... It might be somebody that just opened it and realized somebody had left, and there’s the shock or the sadness. Or perhaps someone had passed away, and now they’re just kind of missing them. Maybe it’s someone that found their strength and just decided, ‘You know what? I need to leave my situation.’ Or something like that.”
“There are all these stories that came out. And I don’t even know what the story is, but I don’t think it matters because every time I look at it I think, what could the story be?”
“And I put it out there, and I honestly thought that I might get a little bit of a reaction, but I didn’t really expect all that I did. I think it has resonated with just about every person that I’ve talked to that they get it. ... We’ve all found that we really crave this one-on-one conversation and deep connection with other people. And yet that’s a rare and beautiful thing.”
The pandemic:
“The pandemic really, I think, pinpointed or highlighted how each one of us wants to connect with another person. And even if it’s just going to a coffee shop and saying hello to the person that hands you your drink or seeing the people at work or whatever, every one of those times has become more precious to us.”
“I think as a nation we’ve reached a point where we’ve realized just how important each one of us is. As an artist I communicate with my art. I’m really an introvert, so part of it has been OK for me. I have more studio time. I’m not necessarily a person who always has to have a lot of interaction, but as an artist that is how I reach out to other people, and it’s very important to me, even if all I’m doing is saying, ‘Wow, isn’t this beautiful. Look at this flower, look at this puppy, the way his hair is sticking up, or look at this whatever it is.’
“But sometimes you come across something that’s more resonant. I was looking back in my records, I saw that ‘Gone Girl’ was painted in September of 2020. I think it brought together the whole idea of, as people have gone through the pandemic, we realize how important these personal interactions are, how important other people are and then ‘Gone Girl’ I was able to connect with other people as an artist, and it’s transformed the way I’ve seen my own art, and I’m definitely trying to push toward that more.”
Juror’s comment: “(I)t had a voyeuristic quality that sent me inside trying to figure out why the hangers were empty, what was gone, what preceded this, what will happen after it, and it started to create this entire story as I looked at it that continuously brought my eyes back into the work.”
Second prize: Timothy Young
The piece:
“That was the product of friendship. I have a friend who said, ‘Let’s go take pictures, and so of course he chose a day when it was 10 below zero, (laughs) and he had just the spot to show me.
“And he was right. We went to this river that had the perfect ice flow.” (It’s near Elk Mound, Young said.)
“I’ve always liked sort of long exposure photos and I’m fascinated by the movement that it can capture. That was an example of movement and kind of frozen in time.”
The pandemic:
“I mainly shoot nature, so it’s better to be away from people for that” (he laughed).
“It was one of the busier years I’ve had with my work so I really didn’t have much time to get out and take pictures, so I was glad I did what I could.
“But what I do regret is that we couldn’t get together and celebrate everybody’s work together, like having a show. That was a bummer.”
Juror’s comment: “This work did a really beautiful job making me step outside what it was I was looking at, which was snow and ice and water and really seeing it for the fluidity, the movement and variety of states that this material can exist in.”
Third prize: Cristina Ossers
The piece:
“It’s part of a larger series that I started at the end of 2019. There’s about like 30 I made total.
“In short I entered it to this exhibition because when I exhibit this work I either exhibit it on small prints on transparency paper or digitally on my website. So knowing this was a virtual exhibition I wanted to submit work that would translate well on a web platform.
“But second to that, what I really wanted to do was to select work that felt relevant to the time, I mean the pandemic.
“Since I started that series in 2019, come 2020 I did what I’ve seen a lot of folks do during lockdown and I reflected a lot, and specifically I was reflecting on my social transition from she/her pronouns to they/them pronouns. And then eventually being transgender nonbinary.
“So that piece is kind of like this fragmented narrative, learning and unlearning, and my own self-discovery. Because all of the arrangements in the collages in that series, they’re scanned images of myself, and then I would rearrange them in Photoshop.”
“I was really fortunate prior to the pandemic. I had been seeing a therapist for what was about two years. And we got to continue talking over the phone for a year, and I talked a lot about my gender identity. She listened to a lot of me working through that. That was both intense but a relief to explore that in private.”
The pandemic:
“What (the pandemic) literally caused me to do in my work — I made it a lot faster and more intuitively. And that was both because I wanted to document the uniqueness of the time. But I was also alongside trusting to embrace my impulses in making.
“So the work I submitted to this show and the work I’m making now looks drastically different. The work I’m making now looks very similar to what is short clips of someone’s home video but through the lens of a fine artist. That’s been really fun.
“But on a deeper level, COVID-19 brought my priorities back to my relationships with friends and family. I guess what I gathered: To show up to my loved ones I needed to show up to myself first.
“So since the pandemic my work is far less visually ambiguous, and I find a lot more beauty in myself and in my life.
“So I feel much more rooted in my goal to archive that for future generations to enjoy as well. But also through a queer lens.”
Juror’s comment: “I chose this work as it allowed me or had me start to reexamine the perceived structure and balance of a human face in the way that it was segmented and reassembled.”