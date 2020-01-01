AMERY -- “Beginnings,” the annual theme show, can be seen through January at artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave N.
The show features works of gallery member artists and guest artists from the past year, as they interpret the theme. Some of the artists will display earlier artworks as examples of their creative “Beginnings.” Others will show works that express the idea with their own meaning and medium.
About 21 participating artists will include a variety of media:
Mixed media art will be represented by the works of Bonnie Hagen, Han Huisman, Judy Paulson, Julie Adams, Sharyl Manwiller, Brian Hall and Peggy Skold. Painting will be represented by the works of Jan Killian and Deb Stull-Kinsley. Glass art will be represented by the works of Pauly Cudd, Alan Honn and Nan Reinhardt. Pottery will be represented by the works of Win Herberg and Paul Supplee. Photography will be represented by the works of Tin Cat Studio and Earl Duckett. Jewelry will be represented by the works of Edna Early, Sheila Courts and Diane Keeler. Forged steel will be represented by the work of Joyce Halvorson and textiles will be represented by the work of Barbara Erickson.
artZ Gallery is an artist-owned and operated gallery with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artists. Artists interested in exhibiting can get application information at the gallery or at artzgallery.org. For more information call 715-268-8600.